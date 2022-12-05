The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has been described as the best man for the job come 2023

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, gave this description as he received hundreds of APC defectors

Emmanuel noted that all is set for the PDP to rescue the nation and Atiku is charting a good course ahead of the 2023 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the buildup of the 2023 general election, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential flag-bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, remain the best option to rescue the country.

The chairman of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaigns council, who spoke in Uyo, the state capital, noted that the PDP in the state has continued to gather momentum.

Governor Udom Emmanuel says Atiku is the best man for the job in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

This is as he welcomes hundreds of defectors led by former egg-heads of the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), migrating back into the state’s ruling party at the weekend, Leadership reported.

The APC defectors

Former factional speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Nse Ntuen; former deputy chairman of the PDP, Arch Bishop Samuel Akpan and former chairman of Uyo local government area, Hon Ekerete Ekpenyong, who at different times left to pitch tent with former Governor Godswill Akpabio in the APC, staged a comeback to the PDP fold at a ceremony held at the Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Gov Emmanuel warns APC defectors

However, Emmanuel, who personally received them, along with hundreds of others across party lines, assured of equal privileges, but warned against anti-party activities,

He stressed that “Akwa Ibom and the entire South-South region will be better off with the PDP in power at the state and the centre.”

“I assure you, that there’s nothing like you’re just coming back, go and queue behind. No, not at all. We are giving you full restoration. Everyone has their own space, nobody will take your space. You all have your own spaces,” Emmanuel stated.

2023 presidential debate: Atiku reveals crucial plan for Nigerians, ASUU as he promises to fix health sector

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has again revealed his crucial plans for the nation.

In the buildup of the 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar dropped his two cents on how to stop the lingering strike by lecturers of public universities in the country.

At the presidential debate organised by Arise Television, on Sunday, December 4, Atiku noted that the government should work with relevant agencies to avoid a bottleneck in the funds earmarked for the education sector in a bid to end the constant strike actions of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

2023 Election: Atiku's camp reveals permutation that will shock Wike

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, has dismissed the claim that non-support of Governor Nyesom Wike for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election would affect his chances.

Wike and 4 other governors known as G5 have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party since the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the PDP, Vanguard reported.

Bwala in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday dismissed Wike's influence, saying the party is determined to win the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng