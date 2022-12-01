Governor Nyesom Wike has been called out by supporters of PDP flagbearer in Rivers state, Atiku Abubakar

In a strong message to the Rivers governor, Atiku's supporters maintained that they would not bow down to Wike in the state

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, loyalists of the Atiku and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have maintained Wike is on a mission to destroy the foundation of the party

Members of the presidential campaign council of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State have come together to declare that their support for Atiku remains absolute.

They made this declaration despite the harassment and threat of arrest and Executive Orders of Governor Nyesom Wike, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Atiku’s camp dares Wike in Rivers. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

Director-General of the council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo made the declaration in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, November 30, at a meeting with the Atiku Democratic Movement and Concerned Ogoni PDP Elders Council in Port Harcourt.

Atiku's supporters dares Wike in new move

The former minister of transport urged the electorates in the state to ignore the dictatorial style of Governor Wike and support Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections.

He said;

“We shall not worship the gold image that Nebuchadnezzar has set up in Babylon, we are the Shedrack, Meshach, and Abednego of this time.

"He has set up a monument of gold which is money and he has asked the people to worship him, to do whatever he says. Shedrack, Meshach, and Abednego said that the image you have set up, we will not worship it. That is where the Atiku group in Rivers State stands. They can tear Atiku posters, bring out decrees but we stand with the truth.”

On his part, a member of the council, Sir Celestine Omehia said the internal crisis that rocked the party has been put to rest as they have moved on.

Source: Legit.ng