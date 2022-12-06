The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has told Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to tell his supporters to stop attacking the leaders of the party.

The governor sent the warning to the former vice president during the inauguration of the 10.3km Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebube-East West road in Eleme local government area of Rivers state.

According to Wike:

"If anybody in the PDP presidential campaign council insults us, insults our leaders, insults the 5G governors, the integrity leaders, we will fight back.

"Enough is enough. We want peace. All we want is equity, fairness and what? Justice! Nobody should take us for granted.

"I cannot understand people who just left APC two days ago, two weeks ago, are talking about the PDP, that we stayed suffered to build the party"

The PDP had been plunged into crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, the opposition party's presidential candidate.

The G5 governors, also known as the integrity group, are calling for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step aside and give room for another chairman from southern Nigeria to emerge.

Ayu, who had promised to step aside if a northern emerged as the PDP presidential candidate, had refused to keep to his words, while Atiku appeared to be backing him as he had never supported his resignation publicly.

