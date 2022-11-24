PDP has dismissed the claim that Nyesom Wike's influence will affect the chances of Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition in the 2023 presidential election

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, said the PDP is determined to win the election and the opposition is sure of victory in next year's poll

Bwala said the party did the same in Osun when some people worked against the party in the state but still won the election

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, has dismissed the claim that non-support of Governor Nyesom Wike for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election would affect his chances.

Wike and 4 other governors known as G5 have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party since the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the PDP, Vanguard reported.

Bwala in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday dismissed Wike's influence, saying the party is determined to win the 2023 presidential election.

His statement reads in part:

"Wike’s non-participation would affect a little bit of the margin. So, if we are supposed to win with nine million votes or eight million votes, that may reduce to six million votes or something like that."

He said the victory of the PDP is destined by God and expressed confidence that the PDP will win the 2023 election, citing the electoral amendment act.

He said the opposition did it in Osun when some opposition members of the party worked against the PDP and the said dancing senator, Ademola Adeleke, won the election because the peoples speak.

