For some Nigerians, Peter Obi's growing popularity will eventually work in the favour of the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A coalition of youths has claimed that Obi's ambition will work against the southeast and deplete votes that are supposed to go to the PDP

The national leader of the coalition, Chinedu Ekwealor, on Monday, November 28, therefore, called on Obi to sacrifice his ambition if he loves the southeast

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Anambra state - Some southeast youths are of the view that the presidential ambition of Peter Obi will endanger the Igbo presidency agenda.

For this reason, a coalition of the youths in Anambra on Monday, November 28, called on the Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate to drop his bid if he truly loves the Igbo people.

The youths believe that Peter Obi's ambition will turn out against the southeast (Photo: Peter Obi, @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

The coalition's national leader, Chinedu Ekwealor, told The Nation that without an adequate alliance with other ethnic groups in Nigeria, Obi's dream of becoming president will become detrimental to the southeast.

Explaining his position, Ekwealor opined that as it stands now Obi's ambition is doing is to deplete southeasters' votes for the PDP, thereby increasing the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He noted that if the APC retains power, the north is sure to return to the presidency after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, meaning the southeast will have no hope of producing a president for a long time.

His words:

“Our brother, Peter Obi, does not have this alliance and knows very well that an irate social media mob does not, and cannot, make him president.

“Obi’s presidential run is sabotage to Ndigbo. What he has only succeeded in doing is increasing APC’s chances of winning the election by depleting the votes of the Southeast for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The implication is that the South Easterners will have to stay out of power for a minimum of another 16 years.

“This is because after Tinubu (if he wins), power will return to the North for another eight years, leaving Ndigbo out for another 16 solid years.

“If Obi truly loves Ndigbo, he should step down forthwith and strategise with other well-meaning Igbo elite in charting a way forward for the Igbo nation..."

Peter Obi? Bola Tinubu finally reveals his major contenders

In what will annoy some political leaders, Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had narrowed the 2023 presidency to a race of three.

Recall that a total of 18 parties fielded candidates for the number one position in the land.

However, according to Tinubu, he has just two persons – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi – to contend with in February.

Source: Legit.ng