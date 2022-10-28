Gershon Ogbuluijah climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place a Labour Party's flag there

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world

Ogbuluijah has provided more details on why he took the decision to embark on such an adventure in Tanzania

Twitter - The Labour Party supporter who recently climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag there has revealed more details about himself.

Gershon Ogbuluijah, 62, who is from Ataba Kingdomi in Andoni local government area of Rivers state also posted a video of himself when he reached the peak of the mountain.

Peter Obi's supporters continue to take their support for Labour Party to new heights. Photo credit: @PeterObi

He also dismissed insinuations that he is a robot, stating that he returned to Nigeria on Wednesday, October 26 after his adventure.

He wrote on his Twitter page:

“I am making this additional post to clarify the following: 1. I am not a robot. 2. I am not young but I feel the pain of the youth, so I did this. 4. I live in Nigeria, travelled to Tanzania on 11th, started climbing on 15th submitted on 20/10/22. 5. I returned to Nigeria 6 hrs ago.”

LP supporter says he targeted his wife's birthday to reach Kilimanjaro's peak

In another tweet, he revealed that he chose to commence climbing on Saturday, October 15, so that he would arrive at the summit on Thursday, October 20 which is his wife's birthday.

On his Twitter bio, Hershon described himself as a writer, political layman, adventurer, nature lover, foodie, hiker and camper. He is also an author.

