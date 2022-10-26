A Labour Party supporter in Benin, Edo state was pleasantly surprised after a mechanic refused to collect money despite fixing her car

The mechanic refused the payment because the lady had Peter Obi's poster pasted in front of her vehicle

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady thanked the mechanic and asked other people in the city to patronise him

Benin city - A mechanic in Edo state refused to collect money from a car owner after fixing her car because she is a supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The lady had approached the mechanic when the car developed a fault, but he declined payment after working on it because he saw the poster of Obi.

Peter Obi's supporters nationwide have an uncommon passion for his candidature ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The excited lady took to social media to do a video of the mechanic while he was still working in the car.

She said in the video which has since gone viral on social media:

“Good morning everyone, I brought my car to the car shop for the mechanic to fix, so he saw Peter Obi's sticker on top of the car and he said because I am 'OBIdient' he is going to fix my car for free.

“Please I am going to put this mechanic workshop address, anybody in Benin, bring your car here, he is a good guy.”

Responding, the mechanic said:

“Yes, we are 'OBIdient' worldwide.”

Peter Obi visits flood victims in Taraba state

Meanwhile, Obi visited flood victims in Taraba on Tuesday, October 25 to assess the level of damage witnessed in the state.

he stated:

“I was in Taraba state to assess the level of damage caused by the flood, and also to interact and sympathize with the flood victims. I reassured them of our firm support to them, especially in these challenging times.”

2023: It’ll be miracle of the century if Peter Obi wins, says Mamora

Meanwhile, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous to independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

2023: For Tinubu, politics is family business, Obi/Datti campaign replies Keyamo

On its part, the Obi-Datti presidential campaign organisation has stated that no family member of its presidential candidate will square up with Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, to campaign for office for the former Anambra state governor ahead of the 2023 polls.

The campaign team was responding to comments made by All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo who asked Obi to draft his son into his campaign team.

Responding, the Labour Party campaign team said Keyamo is unwittingly exposing his candidate and the desperation around his household for the APC candidate to become president at all costs.

