Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5, otherwise known as the Integrity Group, made a fashion statement on Thursday, November 24.

Dressed in full Abia native attire, Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi seemed ready for business.

Wike and his allies are ready for political war (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

The aggrieved PDP governors who are at the forefront of the call for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation stormed Abia on Wednesday, November 23, for a campaign rally scheduled for Thursday, November 24.

Reacting after the governors posed for a photo in the southeast state, Joe Igbokwe said that political war is coming.

Igbokwe, one of the allies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wrote on Facebook on Thursday:

"Political war de come ooooo."

2023 election: Wike, Ikpeazu meet with 2 powerful APC governors

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, along with his counterpart in Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, made a fresh move.

The governors met with their counterparts in Cross River and Ebonyi states, Ben Ayade and Dave Umahi, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Wike’s Rumueprikon country home in Obio-Akpor local government area of Port Harcourt.

