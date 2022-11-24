Bola Tinubu continues to intensify his campaign across the shores of his stronghold to stake a claim to the presidential seat in the forthcoming election

The APC presidential candidate moved his campaign to Ebonyi state, southeast Nigeria

In what was a warm welcome and elegant reception, City Boy or Jagaban as he is fondly called was conferred the title of "Dike Di Ora Nma I" of Ebonyi state

Ebonyi, Abakiliki - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been conferred a chieftaincy title in Ebonyi state.

The 70-year-old former Lagos state governor was conferred with the "Dike Di Ora Nma I" title of Ebonyi state on Thursday, November 24.

Bola Tinubu was conferred the title of "DIKE DI ORA NMA 1" Of Ebonyi State. Photo: @naijarevolts, @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Bashir Ahmed, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President and the Deputy Director, Special Media Projects/New Media, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), confirmed this development in a social media post sighted by Legit.ng.

The caption reads:

"Meet the Dike Di Ora Nma I of Ebonyi State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Netizens reacts, blast Tinubu over chieftaincy

Meanwhile, some Nigerians were not pleased with Tinubu's latest achievement while comparing it with that of President Muhammadu Buhari was he was vying for office.

Some the critics described it as farce and a move to sell his image in good light despite all the hardship his party (APC) has put Nigerians through over the past seven years of their reign.

@Dennismart_one said:

"This is how you guys packaged Buhari. God who did we offend? Even though even though you feed from post like this, even though"

@DavidHarts2 said:

"Dike di Chad mma.

"A man that has promised to continue lavishing our national resources on foreign countries —like Buhari, instead of facing our national problems.

"A man that promised to work on Lake Chad with our resources, while abandoning our own problems."

@Ebere_Di_Maria said:

"Now he has become a full member of Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB isn't that wonderful?"

Source: Legit.ng