The PDP crisis has taken a fresh path as governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state entered a closed-door meeting with 3 governors on Wednesday night

The governors included a member of his camp, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, and 2 from the ruling APC, Dave Umahi and Ben Ayade of Ebonyi and Cross Rivers state

The details of the meeting were, however, not disclosed, but a source closer to the development said they entered into the closed-door meeting immediately after the governors arrived at Wike's country home in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, along with his counterpart in Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, made a fresh move.

The governors met with their counterparts in Cross River and Ebonyi states, Ben Ayade and Dave Umahi, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Wike’s Rumueprikon country home in Obio-Akpor local government area of Port Harcourt, The Nation reported.

Wike meets Ikpeazu, Ayade, Umahi at his country home Photo Credit: Sir Benedict Ayade CON

Source: Facebook

How many APC governors does Wike meet?

A source who was closer to the development confirmed the arrival of the governors, adding that they quickly went into a closed-door meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, the source, who spoke anonymously, declined to give further information on the parley.

Ikpeazu is one of the 4 Wike’s camp governors fighting against the structural injustice in the umbrella party.

Again, APC governors meet Wike

It was learnt that the visit of the two APC governors was unconnected with the crisis rocking the opposition party.

This will be the first time that Wike and Ayade will meet since they fell apart and exchanged words after they failed to reconcile their differences before the latter joined the APC.

But there are indications that the APC governors are in Rivers state to seek Wike’s support in the state in the 2023 presidential election.

Why Wike, some PDP governors are not supporting Atiku

Wike’s camp had vowed not to work for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after the failure of the party to honour theirs for justice and fairness in the party’s leadership.

They are demanding the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a precondition to work for Wike and accommodate southern interests within the party.

Source: Legit.ng