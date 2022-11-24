Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has announced his arrival in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital to continue his presidential campaign for next year's poll

The PDP presidential flagbearer shared photos of some awesome Arewa fashion statements at the country home of the former senate president, Bukola Saraki

The PDP uniform fashion statement could be a veiled response to Nyesom Wike's camp who has always been appearing in similar styles since both camps started the 2023 election campaign

Ilorin, Kwara - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign train has landed in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital to continue with the 2023 presidential campaign.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, made the announcement on his Twitter page on Thursday, November 24.

Atiku storm Ilorin with top Arewa fashion style

Source: Twitter

Photos of Atiku Abubaka, PDP, 2023 Election, in Ilorin, Kwara state

However, the PDP presidential flagbearer shared colourful pictures of eye-glueing Agbada dressing of the moment on his arrival at the Ilorin airport.

All the PDP leaders, including the former senate president, Bukola Saraki, and governors of Sokoto and Akwa Ibom state, Aminu Tambuwal and Udom Emmanuel, were dressed in similar and colourful outfits.

The Atiku's camp of the PDP train in Ilorin could serve as a response to Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and other G5 governors, who have been giving Atiku some headaches.

Videos, Photo of Nyesom Wike, PDP Governors, Dancing, during 2023 election campaigns

The aggrieved 5 PDP governors have promised not to support Atiku until Iyorchi Ayu, the PDP national chairman resigned to accommodate the southern bloc in the leadership of the party.

The G5 governors are Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Seyi Makinde, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Rivers, Benue, Enugu, Oyo and Abia states.

They have been appearing together at PDP campaigns in their respective states in colour fashion and sometimes, stage dramatic dance.

The G5 governors stormed Enugu on Wednesday night and they were given a warm and colourful reception with some dancing steps.

See Wike dancing in Abia

