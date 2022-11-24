Abia state is charged with the presence of some PDP governors known as G-5 (Integrity Group) ahead of a campaign rally

Those who stormed the southeast state are Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwunayi, and Seyi Makinde

Among them is a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, who has been backing the G-5 since it started its struggle

Abia - The Integrity Group members, Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi paid a visit to Okezie Ikpeazu in Abia on Wednesday, November 23.

Sources claim that the PDP G-5 (as they are called) came for a campaign rally in Abia ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Cable reports.

According to Governor Wike, the campaign will be held on Thursday, November 24, in the southeast state.

It was gathered that the governorship candidate of the party, Uche Ikonne, his running mate, Okey Igwe, and other PDP candidates in the 2023 elections will be officially unveiled during the campaign on Wednesday.

