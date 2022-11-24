Former Governor Willie Obiano has been ranked as the best-performing governor of Anambra state since the year 1999

The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been rated as the best chief executive of the state in the past 23 years, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, trade and investment.

The Cable reported that Obiano’s administration focused on introducing leadership reforms for optimum social impact, devoid of media fanfare that beclouds the real performance of state governors while they are in office.

Obiano ranks high above Obi

In a survey conducted by a financial literacy and content platform, Financial Street (financialstreet.ng), which targeted project funding, impact and scale of investment as well as security of projects, the immediate past governor was credited with excellence in the three areas.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 23, in Lagos, while releasing the result of the survey, the Director of Operations at Financial Street, Ifendu Iwenofu, explained that the firm decided to embark on the poll to gauge public perception on government performance and project relevance to the people.

He said researchers from the firm went round the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra and administered open-ended questions to a random sample size of 1,000 persons in each of the three senatorial districts.

Iwenofu said those targeted were adults of voting age, working-class men and women as well as business owners and traders that are/were Anambra residents.

“The researchers also went round four major markets in Lagos State, which are, on the average of 83 per cent, dominated by traders of Anambra extraction,” the operations director said.

He added,

“Financial Street decided to pick Anambra as a state of interest among three others that were selected. Similar polls will be conducted in Ekiti and Osun states in January or February 2023.”

Iwenofu disclosed that while 79 percent of respondents rated Obiano above former governors in the area of agribusiness, 71 percent and 66 percent said he performed better than previous administrations in investment/trade and general infrastructure, respectively.

Ngige ranks high, number one in road construction and maintenance

Findings from the poll show that about 61 percent of respondents rated Dr Chris Ngige as number one in the area of road construction and maintenance, with Peter Obi (who succeeded Ngige) and Obiano scoring 20 percent and 18 percent respectively.

A graphical presentation of the poll results shows that the administration of Obi came tops in education with 69 per cent. Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju scored 51 percent in security, while Obiano got 38 percent.

“In rating Obiano high on the three sectors, projects that the respondents easily identified were the signature flyovers, the Anambra International Convention Centre and the Anambra International and Cargo Airport. Those polled recalled the former governor’s exploits in enhancing the Anambra Ricebrand, as his administration introduced the first digital databank for Anambra farmers and active situation room for progress monitoring and evaluation,” Iwenofu stated.

