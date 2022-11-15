Prof. Charles Soludo, governor of Nigeria’s Southeast state of Anambra says on Monday that poverty level doubled in the State under Peter Obi as governor.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra State is gunning to become Nigeria’s president in 2023 under little-known Labour Party.

His supporters have dubbed him as a ‘super governor’ during his tenure because he left about N75 billion in the coffer on leaving office.

But records opened by Soludo, the current governor, showed that Obi was saving money while there was massive poverty in Anambra State under his watch.

Soludo, in a statement on Monday to counter Obi’s vociferous supporters kicking against his interview on Channels TV, said: “Funny, in the rabid frenzy to grab every straw, they cut a clip during our governorship debate where I was stating vital statistics and they claimed that I was “praising” Peter Obi then while committing a crime now by “criticising” him.

“Hahahaha! Well, it is true that I said during the debate that, according to National Bureau of Statistics, poverty in Anambra actually grew (from less than 25% in 2005) to about 53% under Peter Obi in 2010/2011 but fell under Willie Obiano to 14.78% in 2020.

“Yes, poverty more than doubled under Peter Obi and more than 50% of Ndi Anambra were in poverty under him. Go and verify! I am Governor, and sitting on privileged information which I will not want to use against a political opponent. But on matters of facts, I will always state same as it is. As the saying goes, you can fool some of the people some of the time but never all the people all the time. Enough said for now!,” he stated.

Soludo said Obi was governor for 8 years (2006 -2014) during a period of unprecedented oil boom and prosperity in Nigeria (Nigerian economy was growing at average of 6-8% per annum, and oil price was highest during this time).

