Professor Chukwuma Soludo has dismissed the investments of Peter Obi, when the latter was Anambra governor

Soludo, a former CBN governor, said the investments are now very little compared to when they were made

The governor had earlier said his party the All Progressives Grand Alliance won't support Obi who is a presidential candidate in the 2023 polls

Awka - Anambra governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said the investment of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, when he was the state's chief executive is worth next to nothing at the moment.

Soludo made the comment in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 10.

Governor Soludo has given an update on investments made by Peter Obi in Anambra. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

When asked his perspective on government investing outside the public sector with reference to Obi as former governor in Anambra, Soludo said:

“I don’t know about the investment. Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about investments of any of my predecessors.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“By the way the one that you talked about I don’t know about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”

The governor also spoke on his administration’s plans for the people of Anambra, noting that over 5,000 teachers in the state will get their employment letters in a few days.

Soludo presents N258.9 billion 2023 budget

Meanwhile, Premium Times newspaper reports that Soludo presented N258.97 billion 2023 budget to the Anambra state House of Assembly on Thursday, November 10.

The governor said the budget has a capital expenditure of N164 billion, accounting for 63.2 per cent, while recurrent expenditure at N95.5 billion accounts for 36.8 per cent, representing a budget deficit of N13 billion.

He also said about N91.8 billion, representing 56 per cent of the total capital expenditure, was devoted to land transport, power generation and urban reintegration.

I never claimed to be a poor man, I am comfortable - Peter Obi

Recall that Obi recently gave a hint about his net worth as a successful businessman before joining politics .

The former governor of Anambra state stated unequivocally that he is a millionaire anywhere in the world saying he never claimed to be a poor man as suggested by some of his opponents.

The economist turned politician said he owns shares in several corporations and collects his dividends when they are paid.

2023: It’ll be miracle of the century if Peter Obi wins, says Mamora

On his part, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous with independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

Source: Legit.ng