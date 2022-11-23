The Buhari-led government has been commended for its interventions in Nigeria's educational sector

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency says the government through its Tertiary Education Trust Fund has made wholesome changes in the system

In a newly released report, the government agency was commended for ensuring project execution, capacity building, staff training among others

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) says the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, has been very consistent in its strategic interventions in Nigeria's educational sector in the last 10 years.

This was contained in a report to appraise the agency's mandate under executive secretary, Arch. Sonny Echono.

The Echono-led agency was commended for its strategic interventions in Nigeria's educational sector. Photo credit: TETFUND

In the report signed by Ndubisi Nwogu, programmes director, CESJET said Echono has infused accountability and transparency in TETFUND while ensuring project execution, capacity building, staff training and improved welfare among others.

CESJET, therefore, passed a vote of confidence on Echono's leadership, while stating that:

We have found him worthy and respectable, given that he has uphold a stand in honesty and modest to the people and her citizens, as well as the government, using the position of authority not for his self-aggrandizement, but for dutiful accomplishment.

He is astute to follow through the implementation and use of the right approach to see every task accomplished as he’s been doing towards every successful notable accomplished tasks.

As an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono has brought to the job, a diverse wealth of experience spanning infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.

He has further helped the agency to focus more on Its critical areas of intervention which includes, sponsorship of lecturers for postgraduate studies, funding constructions and refurbishment of educational facilities, promoting a creative and innovative approach to learning; promotion of higher education books and funding libraries and provision of learning equipment.

The Centre, however, called for improved funding for the agency.

CESJET also lamented some government policies curtailing the scope of operation of the agency.

