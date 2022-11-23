The reason for the persistent petrol scarcity in Nigeria and other cities has been blamed on some issues

NUPENG, the umbrella body for petrol tanker drivers in Nigeria said they will withdraw their services over some reasons

NUPENG said they wrote to the Lagos State governor and security agencies in the state over their plight

Fuel queues have resurfaced in Lagos and other cities in Nigeria, this time with intensity.

The queues which began to form on Monday, November 21, 2o22, took many by surprise after coming out of one penultimate week.

NUPENG protests extortion and violent attacks Credit: JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

Scarcity blamed on extortion by police, others

As of Tuesday, November 22, 2022, most filling stations reported that they had run out of petrol, sending motorists into a frenzy and panic-buying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to reporting by BusinessDay, this comes following a threat by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) that they would withdraw their services.

NUPENG said the activities of hoodlums, extortions by security agents and violent attacks have made it difficult for them to continue to operate.

NUPENG’s general secretary, Afolabi Olawale wrote to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and security agencies denouncing the activities of the hoodlums and exertions by agents of the police and other security agencies on Lagos roads.

The body told the governor that if nothing is done about their complaints, they cannot guarantee the continued supply of petrol in Lagos.

Subsidy removal given as alleged reason

Aside from the activities of miscreants and harassment by security personnel, the impending removal of the petrol subsidy has been cited as another reason for the persistent fuel scarcity in parts of Nigeria.

Many major marketers are allegedly hoarding the product in anticipation of the removal and against the yuletide.

The development has led to an increase in the pump price of petrol from N165 per litre to N205 per litre or higher in some filling stations.

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning had said the Nigerian government would spend about N6.7 trillion on fuel subsidy in 2023.

During the presentation of the N20.51 trillion budget plan for next year to the National Assembly, Ahmed said President Buhari supported the removal of fuel subsidy, saying that the scheme was not sustainable.

Buhari said:

“Discontinuing the policy is necessary for the country to manage its limited resources. As a country, we must now confront this issue taking cognisance of the need to provide safety nets to cushion the attendant effects on some segments of society.”

NNPC reveals increase of petrol by 264.1m litres in one week as NNPC considers N400 per litre pump price

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s stock of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, has increased significantly following the return of queues in Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger and some other northern states.

According to industry data seen over the weekend indicated that the total PMS stock of NNPC as at November 11, 2022, was 2,111,721,150(2.11 billion) litres.

This is a 264.1 million increase when compared to 1,847,558,138(1.8bn) petrol stock on the 4th of November 2022.

Source: Legit.ng