The move by Governor Nyesom Wike of increasing his aides to 200,000 was not well received by politicians in the polity

In the buildup of 2023 polls, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Rivers state has faulted Wike for appointing 200,000 assistants, noting it won't aid PDP victory in 2023

Meanwhile, Prince Ugo Beke has said he would focus on human capacity building and resource management if elected as governor of Rivers in 2023

Rivers state gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prince Ugo Beke, has said the recent appointment of 200,000 aides by Governor Nyesom Wike would not give the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP victory in the state.

The Ikwerre-born politician, who also downplayed clamour for zoning of governorship seat to the riverine areas of Rivers, said the state needs the best man for the job, assuring that he would governor for all Riverians without discrimination, Rivers Mirror reported.

APGA guber candidate Ugo Beke faulted Wike's employment of 200,000 aides. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror.

Source: Facebook

Beke says Rivers needs the right man in 2023

Insisting that he is the best candidate in terms of experience, capacity, and acceptability among the grassroots, Beke said with the Bi-modal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that votes will count and riggers will be frustrated in the 2023 polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“As an Ikwere Man, with my antecedents, the demographics will favour me,” he said, noting that Ikwerre accounts for about 60 per cent of Rivers State’s voting population.

Calling for the jettisoning of zoning, he said that the principle of Federal Character had not helped Nigeria to get to the dream of her founding fathers.

Beke, a merchant banker and financial consultant, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos, was reacting to the issue of zoning in Rivers and why another Ikwere man should be part of the succession after the stints of Peter Odili, Rotimi Amechi and Nyesom Wike, who are from Ikwerre, as governors.

Beke, who said he never believed in zoning and the federal character principle, said the principle should not be encouraged in the interest of national unity, economic growth and development.

The Federal character principle was introduced by the Nigerian government to ensure equitable representation as well as prevent the dominance of persons from a few states, religious ethnic groups or regions in the governance of the country and public service.

2023 election: "Up Atiku", PDP G5 allegedly humiliated, rejected in Lagos? Viral video surfaces

Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, November 20, released a video of Lagosians walking out of a rally said to have been organised by some members of the opposition party.

It was gathered that the party members working with the PDP G-5 (Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu) want Lagosians not to vote for Atiku Abubakar and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) during the 2023 general elections.

However, contrary to the plan and expectations, residents in the southwest state were said to have declined the call and walked out of the rally venue.

2023: Prominent guber candidate takes campaign to the church, photos, details emerge

In another development, Senator Magnus Abe, Gubernatorial Candidate of Rivers people on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Sunday, November 6, worshiped with the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, in Port Harcourt, during their 2022 Thanksgiving Adoption Service.

Senator Abe, honoured to speak at the church gathering, reminded the audience why the message of inclusion, which is the bedrock of his vision for the state, should not only be preached but practically demonstrated.

He recalled that he had experienced the service and worship of the Cherubim church many years ago when he worshiped with one of his friends in the Church at Ogbunabali, Rivers Mirror reported.

Source: Legit.ng