All is set for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally slated to hold in Lagos on Saturday, November 26.

Legit.ng reports that while speaking with the press on the activities laid down for the campaign, the director-general of the Lagos Campaign Council and Local Organizing Committee of the APC for the presidential rally, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, said that a huge crowd is expected to welcome the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said the event would occur at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere area of the state.

He said:

"It is my pleasure to address the good people of Lagos State through the entire media on the All-Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, 26th November 2022, between 11 am and 2 pm, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

"The event holds a promise for mass attendance by members of our great party and members of the general public because of the popularity of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has remained the most consistent, the biggest contributor and the most visible democratic icon since the advent of this dispensation in 1999.

"You may wish to recall that he excelled as a Senator of the Federal Republic representing Lagos West Senatorial District and as the governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007. Therefore, the event is like a homecoming for our leader and mentor, who has become a national pride.

Senator Solomon used the event to invite all the party leaders and members to the rally, which, according to him, is an epoch-making and carnival-like event, adding that it would allow Tinubu to address the people on his manifestoes aptly tagged: ‘RENEWED HOPE.’

Lagos rally is a homecoming for Tinubu

He said as a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of members of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.

Solomon further stated:

"We need to reassure you that the Nigerian Police Force, LASTMA, and other law enforcement agencies will be fully mobilized to ensure an event devoid of security infractions and traffic disruptions.

"It is also important to enjoin all participants to be of good conduct and display our characteristics peaceful conduct at our party event."

Asked about the expected number of people coming gor the rally, Solomon said:

"We are expecting a huge crowd for the campaign, and we can't say precisely the actual number of people we are expecting. This is the first presidential rally in the state and we are going to have another one before the conduct of the election. What is going to happen on Saturday will be child's play compared to what will happen on the day of the last rally."

In his contribution, the chairman Lagos state chapter of the APC, Collenius Ojelabi, corroborated Senator Solomon's speech, saying that the rally would be a homecoming for Tinubu.

He said it is the first time Lagos is fielding a presidential candidate from a ruling party, stressing that a great number of people, without being coarse, would grace the event.

In his comment, the publicity secretary of the party, Seye Oladejo, noted that said the police, LASTMA and other security agencies would be mobilised to ensure a rally devoid of all infractions, adding that there would be formal accreditation for journalists.

Oladejo said:

“We believe we should have an orderly event. The accreditation will be held tomorrow. We have learnt from previous campaigns we have held and we are paying attention to the well-being of all attendees.”

APC NWC will be in Lagos for the presidential rally

Also speaking, the national youth leader of the party, Hon. Dayo Israel said the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu and other party chieftains would be in attendance.

He said:

"In Lagos, on Saturday, we have a duty to turn up for Asiwaju Tinubu. A victory for Tinubu is a victory for Lagos. We can show the world that Lagos is for Asiwaju a hundred per cent.”

Tinubu is the right man Nigeria needs in 2023, says Orji Uzor-Kalu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that former Abia state governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, described the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as an asset Nigeria needs at the moment.

It was reported that Kalu described Tinubu as a man with the capacity and competence to pilot Nigeria's affairs, leveraging the already established progressive platform by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Kalu, who spoke at an interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Abuja, on Wednesday, November 16, appealed to CAN leaders to disregard rumours of Tinubu's plan to Islamise Nigeria.

