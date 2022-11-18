Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu has insisted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the right man to pilot the affairs' of Nigeria in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Former Abia state governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as an asset Nigeria needs at the moment.

Kalu described Tinubu as a man who has the capacity and competence to pilot the affairs of Nigeria, leveraging on the already established progressive platform by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Uzor-Kalu stated that Tinubu is the right man Nigeria needs in 2023. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Senator Kalu, who spoke at an interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Abuja, on Wednesday, November 16 appealed to CAN leaders to disregard rumours of Tinubu's plan to Islamise Nigeria.

He further described Tinubu as a man of character and integrity that should be trusted by Nigerians to rescue the country from myriad of challenges working against its socio-economic growth and development.

His words:

“This fear and anxiety is irrelevant. How can Tinubu Islamise Nigeria when he could not Islamise his wife and other family members? We are committed Christians. We should disregard that concerns and focus on things that would change the fortune of Nigeria.

“All these things people are saying about same-faith ticket in the forthcoming elections is just politics and interest. We would continue to drum support for our candidate because we strongly believe in him.

“We are committed Christians and can neither mislead members of our faith nor other Nigerians. Please let us stop this politics of hatred, religious and other divisive actions. Believe us, Nigeria needs Tinubu at this time.”

In his remarks, Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, said same-faith never determine the development of a state or community, making reference to England that has a Hindu as prime minister and a Muslim as Mayor of London, despite being a strong Christian nation.

He said:

“My state, Ebonyi, has grown and developed greatly under a Muslim President, Muhammadu Buhari, more than it has ever grew under a Christian president.

“It is God that determines the fate of men, and does what he wants at any time without permission from human. We believe in our presidential candidate, Tinubu.”

He insisted that APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, has the capacity to continue the good works of the president, being a business man.

Source: Legit.ng