Business owners and artisans in Imo state have been promised an enabling commercial environment for economic growth

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) made this known on Thursday, November 17, in Owerri

He stated that his plans go beyond the creation of wealth but also consistent sustainability of wealth

Imo, Owerri - Southeast leaders, people in business, and political elites have been urged to listen to the directives and counsel of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo states.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, made this declaration on Thursday, November 17, in Owerri, the Imo state capital, during a meeting with private sector players, investors, entrepreneurs, and other major players of the state’s economy.

Bola Tinubu has pledged to business owners in Imo state that he will create an enabling environment for them if he becomes president. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu heaped praises on Governor Uzodinma for the milestone he has achieved in the state while urging Nigerians to synergise with him in his quest to become the next president of Nigeria.

As reported by PMNews, Tinubu stated voting for him meant progress and a place for Nigeria on the world map where it belongs.

He said:

“I am coming to serve the people and not to be their boss. I brought progressive governance and forward-looking government and not the type that will take Nigerians backward.”

Tinubu promises wealth creation, a sustainable environment for businesses in Imo state

Jagaban, as he is fondly called, stated that his emerging president in 2023 will foster and create enabling environment for business activities in the state.

He said:

“We will develop a code that when activated, will make their goods and services easy on the roads of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that staging the town hall meeting was on the premise of spotting the challenges business people encounter in the state to create space for it in the manifesto of Bola Tinubu.

Also speaking at the town hall meeting, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman, said the meeting’s essence with stakeholders was strategic and paramount for economic growth.

