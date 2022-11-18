2023 Polls: Tinubu Makes Powerful Declaration in Imo, Gives Southeast Leaders 1 Major Task
- Business owners and artisans in Imo state have been promised an enabling commercial environment for economic growth
- The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) made this known on Thursday, November 17, in Owerri
- He stated that his plans go beyond the creation of wealth but also consistent sustainability of wealth
Imo, Owerri - Southeast leaders, people in business, and political elites have been urged to listen to the directives and counsel of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo states.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, made this declaration on Thursday, November 17, in Owerri, the Imo state capital, during a meeting with private sector players, investors, entrepreneurs, and other major players of the state’s economy.
Tinubu heaped praises on Governor Uzodinma for the milestone he has achieved in the state while urging Nigerians to synergise with him in his quest to become the next president of Nigeria.
As reported by PMNews, Tinubu stated voting for him meant progress and a place for Nigeria on the world map where it belongs.
He said:
“I am coming to serve the people and not to be their boss. I brought progressive governance and forward-looking government and not the type that will take Nigerians backward.”
Tinubu promises wealth creation, a sustainable environment for businesses in Imo state
Jagaban, as he is fondly called, stated that his emerging president in 2023 will foster and create enabling environment for business activities in the state.
He said:
“We will develop a code that when activated, will make their goods and services easy on the roads of Nigeria.”
Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that staging the town hall meeting was on the premise of spotting the challenges business people encounter in the state to create space for it in the manifesto of Bola Tinubu.
Also speaking at the town hall meeting, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman, said the meeting’s essence with stakeholders was strategic and paramount for economic growth.
