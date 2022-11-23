PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Governor Nyesom Wike's plan not to support its presidential candidate in the 2023 election will not prevent Atiku Abubakar from emerging victorious.

The spokesperson for the PDP presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, while speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily also condemned the claim by Wike that Atiku worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The PDP has said that Wike's votes would not affect the party's victory in 2023. Photo: Rivers state government

Wike had earlier given an account of how Jonathan in a meeting with Atiku in Dorchester, London appealed for support from the former vice president but was turned down after the PDP's primary in 2015.

In his reaction, Bwala said Wike's claim can only be described as a reported speech since he (the governor) has not been able to ascertain that he was present at the meeting between Jonathan and Atiku in London.

His words:

"What he said is what we call hearsay in law. It was a situation he said occurred at Dorchester in London, I was not there, there is no video footage, and there was no press statement. The only person that can verify what he (Wike) said is either former president Goodluck Jonathan or Atiku.

"And he not even alluded to the fact that he was there, so he too was reporting but above all, that was 2015; why has this never been an issue with him up to the time he participated in the primaries and he is just coming now?

"You may need to ask him when was the last time he visited Goodluck Jonathan. Goodluck Jonathan had his birthday a few days ago, I didn't see Governor Wike there. Has he been connecting with him?"

PDP positioned to win the 2023 presidential election

Speaking further, Bwala added that victory is sure for the opposition party in the 2023 presidential election.

he said that whether Governor Wike participates in the election or not, Atiku will become the next president of Nigeria to take over power from Muhammadu Buhari.

He added:

"Our party is poised to win this election, Wike's participation might affect a little bit of the party, say if we are supposed to win with let's say nine million votes or eight million votes. That may reduce to six million.

"But this victory is destined by God and I can tell you that there can be conspiracy, there can be collaboration, there can be anything. We know Electroal Amendment Act and what it means.

"We saw it in osun where members of the party worked against the party in that state. But what happened, the dancing senator danced his way to victory because the people spoke."

