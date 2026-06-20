The Peoples Democratic Party secured an early victory in the Ekiti governorship election after winning a polling unit in Ikere Local Government Area

Results from Polling Unit 009 in Atiba/Aafin Ward 01 showed the PDP polling 82 votes, ahead of the APC's 56 votes

The result emerged as one of the first reported outcomes from the closely watched governorship contest across the state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded an early victory in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election after emerging ahead at a polling unit in Ikere Local Government Area.

Results announced from Polling Unit 009 in Atiba/Aafin Ward 01 reported by TheCable showed the PDP polling 82 votes to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which secured 56 votes.

According to the figures, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) received two votes, while the Labour Party (LP) and African Action Congress (AAC) got one vote each.

A total of 20 ballots were declared invalid, bringing the total number of votes cast at the polling unit to 162.

The result marks one of the first reported outcomes from the governorship election, which has seen voters across the state head to polling units to choose their next governor.

Below is a better curated arrangement of the result:

Atiba/Aafin ward 01, PU009, Ikere LGA

APC: 56

PDP: 82

YPP: 2

LP: 1

AAC: 1

Invalid: 20

Total votes: 162

Source: Legit.ng