Breaking: PDP wins first polling unit in Ekiti 2026 governorship election
- The Peoples Democratic Party secured an early victory in the Ekiti governorship election after winning a polling unit in Ikere Local Government Area
- Results from Polling Unit 009 in Atiba/Aafin Ward 01 showed the PDP polling 82 votes, ahead of the APC's 56 votes
- The result emerged as one of the first reported outcomes from the closely watched governorship contest across the state
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded an early victory in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election after emerging ahead at a polling unit in Ikere Local Government Area.
Results announced from Polling Unit 009 in Atiba/Aafin Ward 01 reported by TheCable showed the PDP polling 82 votes to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which secured 56 votes.
According to the figures, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) received two votes, while the Labour Party (LP) and African Action Congress (AAC) got one vote each.
A total of 20 ballots were declared invalid, bringing the total number of votes cast at the polling unit to 162.
The result marks one of the first reported outcomes from the governorship election, which has seen voters across the state head to polling units to choose their next governor.
Below is a better curated arrangement of the result:
Atiba/Aafin ward 01, PU009, Ikere LGA
APC: 56
PDP: 82
YPP: 2
LP: 1
AAC: 1
Invalid: 20
Total votes: 162
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng