Jide Kene paid an emotional tribute to Alexx Ekubo days after the actor's burial, describing him as a humble and inspiring figure whose life touched many people within Nollywood

The actor shared memories of their few encounters and revealed some of the things Alexx Ekubo loved when he was alive

Jide Kene praised the late actor for his humility, as he reflected on his journey and achievements in the entertainment industry

Nollywood actor Jide Kene has paid an emotional tribute to his late colleague Alexx Ekubo, describing him as a humble professional who inspired many in the film industry.

His words came two days after Alexx Ekubo’s burial, which was held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Jide Kene remembers Alexx Ekubo as a humble actor, shares the qualities that inspire him. Photo: iamjidekene/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

On June 20, Jide Kene shared images of the late actor on his Instagram page, reflecting on Alexx Ekubo’s life and the impact he had on family, friends and fans. He said the actor’s journey was marked by light, talent and love.

“40 years you walked this Earth, sharing your Light, Talent and Love. You are loved and celebrated by many: Family, Friends and Fans.”

Actor Jide Kene explained that although he never worked directly with Alexx Ekubo, he admired his craft and followed in his footsteps.

He recalled how the late actor always extended a handshake whenever they met, showing humility despite his success.

“I never had the pleasure of working with you, but I studied your work, followed your footsteps, and loved so many things you did. You inspired a lot of us with your life’s work.

The few times we crossed paths, you were always the first to extend a handshake. So successful yet so humble, you were never the one to say “You can’t sit with us.” You would go out of your way to make ways for others."

Jide Kene honours Alexx Ekubo after his burial, says the actor leaves behind a lasting legacy. Photo: iamjidekene/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Jide Kene reveals what Alexx Ekubo loved most

The tribute revealed personal details about Alexx Ekubo’s passions and character. Actor Jide Kene described him as family-oriented, a gentleman and a professional.

He noted that the late movie star loved cars, enjoyed worship, and was always supportive of others. He also remembered his transition from modelling to acting, where he carved his own path to success.

“You loved cars, you loved to worship, and you were always a brother’s keeper. First you were a model, then you became an actor, and you charted your own path to success on both counts.”

Jide Kene emphasised that Alexx Ekubo’s love for God stood out most, saying he believed the actor’s final days were surrounded by grace and mercy.

He expressed pride in Ekubo’s journey and acknowledged the legacy he left behind.

“Everyone who dealt with you closely only had good things to say about you.

My biggest take away from your Life is your Love for God. I bet your last days were surrounded with Love, Grace and his Mercies wrapped right around you.

I am so proud of your journey. Now your watch has ended. We Miss You, King! Thank You For This Legacy. Legends Don’t Die.

LIVE ON IKUKU 1 ! FOREVER ♾️.”

Check out his Instagram post below:

Yemi Alade pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Yemi Alade honoured Alexx Ekubo with an emotional tribute.

The music star shared a scene from an old music video where the late actor made an appearance to support her career.

She revealed that the deceased took her to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) as his plus 1 many years ago.

Source: Legit.ng