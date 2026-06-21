Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has shared a strong opinion on money and relationships

She argued that financial stability plays a key role in building a happy and stress-free marriage

Her comments have opened fresh debate online about love, money, and expectations in modern relationships

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has shared her thoughts on the role of money in relationships and marriage.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, the actress addressed what she believes is a growing misconception about love and financial hardship.

According to her, while love is important, financial stability plays a major role in determining how peaceful and enjoyable a marriage can be.

Nancy Isime says financial stability plays a major role in determining how peaceful and enjoyable a marriage can be. Photos: Nancy Isime.

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Nancy made it clear that she does not subscribe to the idea that love alone is enough to sustain a struggling household.

“Marriage is not a poverty alleviation scheme but I don’t believe marrying a poor man can make you happy,” she said.

She went on to explain that financial struggles can place unnecessary pressure on couples, making it difficult to enjoy the emotional beauty of marriage.

According to her, when basic needs are not met, such as rent, school fees, and food, couples often find themselves overwhelmed by stress rather than focusing on love and companionship.

“When rent is due, school fees can’t be paid and there is no food in the house, it is difficult to have a fantastic life,” she added.

The actress was quick to clarify that her statement should not be misinterpreted as dismissing love in relationships.

“I am not saying there is no love without money. But love and fantastic life are not the same,” she explained.

She further advocated for couples to ensure they are financially prepared before taking the step into marriage and starting a family.

According to her, both partners should have at least a reasonable level of financial stability to reduce avoidable pressure in the home.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Nancy Isime's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@ageefromacross stated:

"I don’t take these passive aggressive, nose-stuck-in-the-air, haughty cows of Bashan, genderless queens that call themselves Lagos celebrities seriously. Even when they’re talking about serious topics, they always bring a certain gilded stench to the matter. Shame."

@Cgneeiunivas noted:

"Let this be known, in this current world weather you’re good or bad you need money , money should be your number one priority In this world of today the only reason corruption have gotten this big is because the evil people are now more richer than the good people"

Nancy Isime says she does not subscribe to the idea that love alone is enough to sustain a struggling household. Photo: Nancy Isime.

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

Source: Legit.ng