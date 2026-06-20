Six people lost their lives while eight others were rescued after a multiple-vehicle collision triggered a fire near the Ibadan toll gate section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Emergency responders contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby vehicles and properties despite the scale of the incident

The accident caused hours of gridlock, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded as burnt vehicles blocked parts of the highway

A fatal road accident involving multiple vehicles has claimed six lives along the Ibadan toll gate section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, leaving several others injured and causing a major traffic disruption.

The crash, which occurred on the night of Friday, June 19, involved gas tankers, articulated trucks and private vehicles.

Emergency responders battle flames at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash near Ibadan toll gate. Photo: FB/Chapel Joven

Source: Facebook

Tribune reported that the impact triggered a fire that engulfed parts of the scene and left hundreds of motorists stranded for hours.

What caused the Lagos-Ibadan crash?

The Oyo State Fire Service confirmed the incident and said emergency responders were alerted after receiving a distress call from a police officer at about 9:29 p.m.

Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the location, where they encountered six damaged vehicles, including tankers and heavy-duty trucks. Parts of the wreckage were already ablaze when rescue teams arrived.

According to the Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Moroof Akinwande, six people lost their lives in the crash, while eight others were rescued and handed over to the Federal Road Safety Corps for treatment.

“The crew quickly swung into action, and the fire was restricted from causing further damage to other vehicles and nearby properties,” he said.

Preliminary investigations pointed to brake failure as a possible cause of the accident, although authorities are expected to carry out further assessments.

How severe was the traffic situation?

The incident created a massive traffic backlog along one of Nigeria's busiest highways. Burnt vehicles blocked sections of the road, forcing commuters to spend hours in gridlock.

Videos circulating on social media showed long queues of trucks, buses and private cars stretching across the expressway. Charred vehicle parts and burnt tyres were also visible at the scene.

Among those caught in the traffic was comedian Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, who shared a video describing the situation.

“If you are planning to come to Ibadan today just stay. People have been here three to four hours. I think there was car burnt on the way yesterday or so. It’s serious. See where we dey so and we are close to Guru Maharaj Ji. Stay at home.”

Following the tragedy, the fire service urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and equipped with functional fire extinguishers.

Officials also advised road users to exercise caution, particularly on major highways where mechanical failures can quickly lead to devastating consequences.

Family members killed in catastrophic Lagos road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway had claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng