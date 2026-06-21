Air Peace gains approval for direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil, enhancing international connectivity

Expanding aggressively, Air Peace eyes new routes to Canada, the US, and China following Brazilian approval

New African routes set to launch in August, reinforcing Air Peace’s position as Nigeria’s leading airline

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

West Africa's largest airline, Air Peace, has secured a major international breakthrough after receiving approval to operate scheduled flights to Brazil, paving the way for direct air connectivity between Nigeria and the South American giant for the first time by a Nigerian carrier.

The development marks another milestone in the airline's aggressive expansion strategy, with plans already underway to launch additional routes to Canada, the United States, China and Saudi Arabia.

Brazil grants direct flights to Air Peace as Nigerian airline prepares for three more countries. Credit: @flyairpeace

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued by its management, Air Peace described the approval as a significant step in its transformation from a regional airline into a globally recognised carrier.

Direct Nigeria-Brazil flights to cut travel time

The approval was granted by Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) through Ordinance No. 19.449/2026, authorising Air Peace to operate scheduled passenger, cargo and mail services between Brazil and destinations across its network.

With approval in place, the airline said travellers would soon be able to fly directly between Nigeria and Brazil in approximately seven hours, a dramatic reduction from the current travel time, which often stretches to nearly two days due to multiple stopovers.

The route is expected to mirror the success of Air Peace's Barbados service, offering passengers faster travel while opening new opportunities for tourism, trade, investment, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

For years, aviation experts and business groups have argued that the absence of direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil remained a major gap, despite the strong historical, cultural and commercial ties shared by both nations.

Canada, New York and China next

Beyond Brazil, Air Peace is intensifying efforts to expand into some of the world's most lucrative aviation markets.

The airline revealed that it has already applied to Canadian and US aviation authorities for landing permits to begin scheduled services to Toronto and New York. It is also putting finishing touches to plans to resume flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Guangzhou, China.

In addition, the carrier is preparing to launch three weekly flights to Manchester in the United Kingdom as it continues to strengthen its presence across Africa, Europe, North America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and South America.

New African routes to begin in August

According to a ThisDay report, Air Peace is equally expanding across Africa. The airline recently announced new services to Libreville in Gabon, Conakry in Guinea, Bamako in Mali and Douala in Cameroon.

Operations on the new regional routes are expected to commence on August 1, further consolidating the airline's position as Nigeria's leading carrier in both domestic and international markets.

Air Peace eyes global carrier status

The airline said the Brazilian approval represents far more than a new route. According to Air Peace, the development will boost cargo operations, deepen economic cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil, and strengthen connections with the wider South American region.

Air Peace is set to begin flights to four new countries after the UK. Credit: @flyairpeace

Source: Getty Images

"Air Peace has achieved another significant milestone in its transformation into a global carrier," the airline stated.

With Brazil now added to its growing international network and more strategic destinations in the pipeline, Air Peace appears determined to position itself as Africa's preferred airline and an increasingly influential player in global aviation.

United Nigeria Airlines gets approval for 4 destinations

Legit.ng earlier reported that United Nigeria Airlines is set to expand its international operations after the Federal Government approved between four and five new overseas routes, including New York, Canada and Dubai.

The approval is part of a broader push to strengthen Nigerian-owned carriers in global aviation markets and reduce dependence on foreign airlines.

The airline also unveiled two newly acquired Boeing 737-800NG aircraft during the announcement in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng