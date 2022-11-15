Ned Nwoko, the 2023 Senatorial candidate for Delta North under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the expulsion of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state from the opposition party.

Guardian reports that Nwoko's call follows his alleged anti-party activities by the Rivers state governor since the conclusion of PDP's presidential primary in Abuja.

Nwoko had earlier called for disciplinary actions against the governor who he accused of creating confusion within the party and instigating members against PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former lawmaker and philanthropist also accused Governor Wike of wasting huge sums of money belonging to Rivers State to secure the PDP's vice presidential nomination, which again failed.

Reacting to the call by Nwoko, the Rivers state's commissioner for information, Chris Finebone, alleged that the incessant attack on the governor by the former lawmaker is not unconnected to the $418 million Paris Club refund.

Finebone said that Wike alongside other governors has continued to oppose the claims being made by Nwoko and some consultants on the Paris Club Fund.

Further reacting, Nwoko slammed Wike for stoking unnecessary confusion in PDP, describing him as a sore loser, embittered by electoral defeat.

His words:

“It is unacceptable for Wike to continue to embarrass PDP with crude and unruly tendencies, attempting to play God. He should stop his recklessness.

“Enough of his unguarded statements. They were unbecoming of a governor. Why is he complaining everywhere because he lost an election?

“Who made him an indispensable leader? Does he know how PDP evolved? His agitations are not genuine but selfish.”

Source: Legit.ng