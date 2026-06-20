The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started uploading results from the Ekiti State governorship election to its IReV portal

As of 6:00 p.m., only 36% of polling unit results had been uploaded, with 846 out of 2,445 results available

Several wards across Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area have recorded early uploads, with Iyin I and Igbemo leading in numbers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun uploading polling unit results from the Ekiti State governorship election to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV), more than two hours after voting officially ended.

By 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026, INEC had uploaded 846 results out of the expected 2,445 polling unit results. This represents 36% of the total results.

INEC Uploads 36% of Ekiti Governorship Election Results to IReV. Credit: INECNiger/x

Source: Facebook

The uploads followed the conclusion of voting, sorting, and counting of ballots in many polling units across the state.

Wards with uploaded results

Data available on the IReV portal showed that several wards in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area had already recorded uploads.

Iyin I Ward: 9 of 23 polling unit results uploaded

Igbemo Ward: 9 of 21 uploaded

Are Ward 02: 4 of 10 uploaded

Igede II: 4 of 15 uploaded

Igede III: 1 of 11 uploaded

Afao Ward: 3 of 8 uploaded

Igede I: 5 of 15 uploaded

Iworoko Ward: 3 of 22 uploaded

Iropora/Esure/Eyio: 1 of 16 uploaded

Awo Ward: 3 of 12 uploaded

Iyin II: 6 of 21 uploaded

The number of uploaded results is expected to rise as collation continues across the state.

Voting and turnout

Voting ended in many polling units across Ekiti State at about 3:00 p.m. Election officials then commenced the sorting and counting of ballots.

Residents turned out in large numbers to cast their votes in the election, which was conducted by INEC across the state’s 16 local government areas.

Source: Legit.ng