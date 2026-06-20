INEC Uploads 36% of Ekiti Governorship Election Results to IReV
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started uploading results from the Ekiti State governorship election to its IReV portal
- As of 6:00 p.m., only 36% of polling unit results had been uploaded, with 846 out of 2,445 results available
- Several wards across Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area have recorded early uploads, with Iyin I and Igbemo leading in numbers
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun uploading polling unit results from the Ekiti State governorship election to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV), more than two hours after voting officially ended.
By 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026, INEC had uploaded 846 results out of the expected 2,445 polling unit results. This represents 36% of the total results.
The uploads followed the conclusion of voting, sorting, and counting of ballots in many polling units across the state.
Wards with uploaded results
Data available on the IReV portal showed that several wards in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area had already recorded uploads.
- Iyin I Ward: 9 of 23 polling unit results uploaded
- Igbemo Ward: 9 of 21 uploaded
- Are Ward 02: 4 of 10 uploaded
- Igede II: 4 of 15 uploaded
- Igede III: 1 of 11 uploaded
- Afao Ward: 3 of 8 uploaded
- Igede I: 5 of 15 uploaded
- Iworoko Ward: 3 of 22 uploaded
- Iropora/Esure/Eyio: 1 of 16 uploaded
- Awo Ward: 3 of 12 uploaded
- Iyin II: 6 of 21 uploaded
The number of uploaded results is expected to rise as collation continues across the state.
Voting and turnout
Voting ended in many polling units across Ekiti State at about 3:00 p.m. Election officials then commenced the sorting and counting of ballots.
Residents turned out in large numbers to cast their votes in the election, which was conducted by INEC across the state’s 16 local government areas.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.