The crisis between Atiku Abubakar and the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party seems to be getting messier

A source within the PDP said that the offer made by Atiku on the resignation of the party's chairman Iyorchia Ayu is not substantial

According to the source, the G5 governors are also not comfortable with the recent meeting between Atiku and General Ibrahim Babangida

An end might not be in sight over the rift between Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate and Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the G5 governors of the party.

The Nation reports that a source within the party has said that the G5 governors - Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Wike - are not keen on reconciling with Atiku.

Stating that the governors are not interested because there are no new terms from the party's flag bearer, the source said the Atiku's camp is using propaganda to hold the forte.

His words:

“The G-5 governors are not keen or excited to reconcile with Atiku because there are no new terms from the PDP candidate. The only offer is that the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu will sign an undertaking to resign after the 2023 poll. They felt it was not substantial.

“It means that there is nothing new other than the propaganda of Atiku’s camp that there will soon be reconciliation."

Atiku's meeting with IBB

The source further stated that Atiku's visit to the former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida may not achieve much for him as the G5 governors are not comfortable with a former Minister of Defence, General Aliyu Gusau, who was the facilitator of the visit to Minna.

He added:

"They know him as “incurably” loyal to Atiku rather than being a peacemaker.

“The crisis is deep-seated and it has festered beyond what anybody or group can resolve. It is most likely that the two sides will meet on the battlefield."

