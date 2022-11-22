Sources close to Good Ebele Jonathan have opened up oh how the former president feels towards the PDP and Atiku Abubakar

The sources said Jonathan feels disregarded by the PDP which they claim has not been bringing the ex-president up to speed in its affairs

Also, these sources alleged that Atiku has been distant from Jonatha after he clinched the PDP's presidential ticket

There are indications that efforts by Atiku Abubakar to get the support of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may not yield desired results.

Sources close to Jonathan told The Cable recently that Atiku's meeting with Jonathan on Friday, November 18, hit a brick wall as some of the sins committed against the former president by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku were revealed.

It was claimed that Jonathan feels left out of happenings in the PDP (Photo: Goodluck Jonathan)

PDP's alleged disregard for Jonathan

The sources claimed that Jonathan feels left out of major activities and happenings in the major opposition party.

One of the sources said:

“Dr Jonathan has never been invited to the meeting of the Board of Trustees.

“The party has never accorded him the respect of involving him in its activities. Now that the presidential election is close by, Dr Jonathan has suddenly become important.”

Atiku's alleged disrespect toward Jonathan

Moreover, it was gathered that Jonathan reportedly reminded Atiku that he supported him in 2019 but that the PDP candidate stopped picking up his calls after winning the presidential primary.

None of Jonathan's nominees was appointed by PDP, Atiku

Not only that, none of the nominees listed by Jonathan who were appointed as Atiku's campaign team in 2019 got an appointment in the latest council for 2023 polls.

The sources said:

“More so, those nominated by Dr Jonathan into the 2019 presidential campaign council were not appointed. Not a single nominee of his was picked."

On his part, Atiku reportedly said he was not aware of Jonathan’s complaints and that he would relay the issues to the party's leadership.

Atiku's alleged role in Jonathan's 2015 defeat

Atiku was also reminded of the role he played in getting Jonathan and the PDP out of power during the 2015 general elections

The former vice president was alleged to have worked with some PDP governors to walk out from a PDP national convention back in 2013, a move said to have partly been responsible for the birth of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

