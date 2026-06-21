A oyinbo child has sparked buzz online after he was caught consuming a bowl of soaked cassava flakes known popularly in Nigeria as garri

The child explained after his dear mother asked him what he added to prepared the meal made from Cassava

He rejected the option of adding peanuts to the staple during a review on social media platform

A young foreign boy named Jireh has captured the attention of social media users after a video of him eating a bowl of soaked garri surfaced online.

In the trending TikTok clip shared by his mother via her handle @kristi.williams43, the boy was seen deeply focused on his meal. Garri is a popular and pocket-friendly Nigerian staple made from processed cassava grains.

An oyinbo kid shares his review after drinking garri. Photo credit: @kristi.williams43/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mother records white child eating garri

Amused by her son’s choice of food, the mother walked into the room and started a playful interrogation to find out what he was eating.

Jireh replied:

"Garri."

When his mother questioned him about the ingredients he used to prepare the staple, the boy tried to play it down. He claimed that he only added water to the cassava grains.

His mother did not believe the claim after observing the rich and creamy texture of the food in the bowl.

She laughed and said:

"Water? Water? That looks like milk. I think you've got milk and sugar in it!"

The young boy eventually giggled and conceded to his mother's observations. He admitted that the combination of milk, sugar, and garri was sweet.

The clip took a hilarious turn when his mother asked if he had tried taking the staple with peanuts, which are commonly called groundnuts in Nigeria. Groundnuts serve as a traditional accompaniment for soaked garri.

Jireh shook his head to reject the option and gave his honest review.

He declared:

"I've tried it with peanut, I don't like it."

Reactions as oyinbo child eats garri

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's post below:

rolandizzy_11-11 said:

"Please don’t give him too much Garri."

Banty said:

"Garri go cost again o. kilode gan!"

RedRose said:

"My 8 year old loves Garri as well. He had a big bowl of garri and sugar for dinner yesterday and he enjoyed it. 😂"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady shares garri experience with Japanese colleague

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who went to work with moimoi and garri and shared her experience with a Japanese colleague who wanted to know more about it.

Source: Legit.ng