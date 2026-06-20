Former Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has set a unique record with the United States of America at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Yanks defeated Australia 2-0 to finish top of the World Cup group and qualify for the next round

Pochettino said his side needs to work hard and build on the successful record in the last two matches

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has achieved a unique milestone with the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The USA secured a 2-0 victory over Australia in their second group-stage match, confirming their place in the knockout rounds.

The breakthrough came in the 11th minute when Socceroos defender Cameron Burgess inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after Folarin Balogun raced to the byline and delivered a dangerous cross across the goal.

Alex Freeman celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between USA and Australia. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Pochettino's side doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute when Alex Freeman reacted quickest to a deflected effort from Sergino Dest, heading past Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was awarded following a VAR review, helping the United States secure all three points and advance to the next stage of the tournament, per Rfi.

Pochettino set unique record

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has equaled a record that has lasted for 96 years.

According to Livescore, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager has become the first Yanks coach to record two straight wins in the group stage since the 1930 World Cup under coach Robert Millar.

The US secured a place in the last 32 with consecutive wins at a World Cup for the first time since 1930, and were later confirmed as group winners after Turkey lost to Paraguay.

Meanwhile, Pochettino admitted that the players need to work hard and remain disciplined ahead of their final group-stage match. He said:

"Now it’s two games, six points. Now we need to go for the next one and be sure that we are going to arrive in a good condition like we arrive in the last two games.

“We need to work hard, be responsible, be disciplined, keep being very tough with ourselves to push to be better and better every day, not to be relaxed.

“The IQ that I have in my players in the squad is so high above the average. That is why I know, with our help, because we as a coaching staff are very demanding, we are going to keep the same way,” per Yahoo Sports.

Former Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino equals a record set 96 years ago as the USA wins its first two matches at the World Cup. Photo by: Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng compiled fans' reactions. Read them below:

@BlordChief said:

"Quiet impressive. He said in the normally wins trophies."

@DirectorKenito wrote

"If he continues, they will be lethal and unplayable in the next World Cup."

@Arsenal_DJU added:

"He took Spurs to the CL final, man is no joke."

CAF send message to Hakimi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has received a congratulatory message from the Confederation of African Football after creating a new record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has written his name into the history books after becoming the African player with the highest number of appearances at the global tournament.

Source: Legit.ng