The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has debunked reports that he collected $28 million (N1.246 trillion at N445 per dollar) to blackmail the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The Punch reports that Soludo said he never collected money from any political party or an individual to blackmail Obi as widely claimed.

Governor Soludo has dismissed rumour that he collected money from political parties and some individuals to blackmail Peter Obi. Photo: Chukwuma Soludo

Soludo said this while speaking to journalists in Awka, Anambra state's capital city after the Thanksgiving mass for Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor who celebrated his 70th birthday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he met Obi.

The governor added that if he indeed collected such an amount to blackmail Obi, he should automatically be a wealthy man.

His words:

“If I had truly received $28 million to blackmail my brother, Peter Obi, I should be extremely wealthy as of today.

“For those forging blackmail and all that, including the one they said I collected bribe to say what I said, I asked them to bring it so I will use it to construct roads for Anambra people. If Soludo is into bribery, I would have been a multi-trillionaire now."

A special day for Peter Obi and Soludo

Speaking further, the Anambra state governor noted that today is a special day for him and the Labour Party's flag bearer.

He said:

“Today is very special. When we came into the service, it was the first time, Obi and I are meeting at a public event and in a Catholic Church which the two of us belong to. I think it was divine.

“When I came in, I quickly went to where he sat and hugged him, people watched with bewilderment as if it was a drama, asking if it was not the same people quarrelling."

Warning that there is no rift between him (Soludo) and Peter Obi, the governor said that they only have fundamental political differences and nothing else as widely perceived.

He also added that he and Obi will be meeting in a few weeks to iron their differences out.

