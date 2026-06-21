Al Jazeera Journalist Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Gaza
- A drone strike in Gaza has killed Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Wishah, marking another deadly blow to media workers in the conflict
- The Israeli military confirmed the strike but alleged, without evidence, that Wishah was a Hamas operative
- His death follows that of his brother, also a journalist, as concerns grow over the rising toll on reporters in the war
Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera announced on Saturday, June 20, 2026, that its journalist Ahmed Wishah was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
The strike also wounded several people, according to the channel’s correspondent.
Al Jazeera described Wishah as a cameraman who had been reporting from Gaza. His death marks the latest loss for the network, which has seen several of its journalists killed in the territory since the war began on October 7, 2023.
Israeli military statement
Accoridng to France24, An Israeli military spokesman confirmed the strike, alleging that Wishah was a “Hamas terrorist” but did not provide evidence to support the claim. In a statement issued late Saturday, the military said Wishah was killed in a “precise strike” alongside two other Hamas militants. It further alleged that he had served as a “sniper operative” in Hamas and had advanced attack plans against Israeli forces.
The statement added:
“Alongside his work as an Al Jazeera photojournalist in recent years, Wishah was an operative in Hamas’ military wing… Due to his recent military activity and the threat he posed to IDF troops operating in the area, he was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.” No evidence was presented to substantiate these claims.
Family tragedy
Al Jazeera noted that Wishah’s brother, Mohammed, also a journalist with the network, was killed in April “by Israeli shelling when he was travelling in his vehicle.” The Israeli military claimed Mohammed was also involved with Hamas operations.
Journalists in Gaza
Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) previously reported that more than 220 journalists have been killed since the war in Gaza erupted, with at least 70 of them dying in the line of duty. The Israeli army has repeatedly stated that it does not deliberately target journalists, but it has claimed that some of those killed were militants operating under the guise of media professionals.
The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched a deadly assault on Israel on October 7, 2023. Since then, the conflict has escalated, with thousands of civilians, including journalists, caught in the violence.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.