Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said that the election tribunal will soon give Ademola Adeleke and the PDP a red card for stealing his mandate

Oyetola alleged on Tuesday, November 15, that he lost the election during the vote-counting exercise

The outgoing governor noted that this is why the tribunal will kick out Adeleke and the opposition party very soon

Osun state - The governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, has stated that he did not lose the election that produced Ademola Adeleke as the winner.

Governor Oyetola made this position on Tuesday, November 15, in Osun during the inauguration of “Nigeria for BAT” to canvas for votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reports.

Oyetola said Adeleke and PDP will be given a red card soon

Why, how I lost Osun guber - Oyetola

Oyetola, while stating that he did not lose the election, alleged that he was defeated during the vote-counting exercise.

The out-going governor stated:

“We did not lose an election in Osun but we lost the votes count and that is what everybody must know, we are at the tribunal and we are going to regain our mandate.”

He claimed that both Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be sacked soon by the election petition tribunal for stealing his mandate during the last governorship election.

Flagging off Nigeria for BAT in Osun

On the inauguration of Nigeria for BAT, Oyetola said:

“Nigeria for BAT in Osun is to canvass masses’ votes for the party presidential candidate in the coming election.

“We are flagging off Nigeria for BAT here in Osogbo and also flagging off the campaign for APC nationwide to tell Nigeria and Nigerians not to lose hope on this nation.”

APC chieftain reveals Why Oyetola lost to Adeleke in Osun

A former minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, had spoken on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Osun.

During an interview on Monday, August 8, Shittu who is also the director-general of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO) said Osun voters threw their weight behind the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, because they have a grouse with Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

However, the APC chieftain noted that for the 2023 presidential election, those who voted for the PDP in Osun will support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

