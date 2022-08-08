One of the allies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adebayo Shittu, has revealed why the APC lost in Osun during the last gubernatorial election

Shittu who is the DG of the Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO) on Monday, August 8, said Osun voters have issues with Governor Gboyega Oyetola

The APC chieftain, however, added that the same voters will elect Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election

A former minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, has spoken on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Osun.

During an Arise TV interview on Monday, August 8, Shittu who is also the director-general of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO) said Osun voted threw their weight behind the PDP'candidate, Ademola Adeleke, because they have a grouse with Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Shittu said Osun voters elected Adeleke because they have issues with Oyetola

Source: UGC

However, the APC chieftain noted that for the 2023 presidential election, those who voted for the PDP in Osun will support elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his view, Shittu said there is no internal wrangling in the APC and that the result of the next general elections will prove this position.

