The presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu has again received a major boost a few months before the 2023 general elections

This is as thousands of youths held a mega rally for the ruling APC presidential candidate in Lagos state

In the buildup of the 2023 election, the rally was held also to declare support for Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

A Lagos youths group, ‘Obasa Youths Crusade (OYC)’ held a rally in Lagos on Saturday, November 12, to declare support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu, PM News reported.

The rally, which attracted thousands of youths, was held also to declare support for Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Youths held a mega rally for Tinubu, Obasa, ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Addressing the youths, Obasa noted that the passion shown by the youth was enough proof that the people of Lagos State remained happy with the APC and its progress.

Obasa told the gathering that the major task ahead was to work for Tinubu to become president and for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to get a second term of office.

“I promise that we will never disappoint you.

“We shouldn’t allow someone who only manipulates the internet to deceive the people.

“APC is the only party that will take us to the promised land and the only presidential candidate that can do it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’’ he said.

Vote for APC, Obasa tells Youths in Lagos

Obasa urged the youths to vote for other candidates of the APC as they have shown experience and capacity to hold office when elected.

He vowed to ensure that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and others were woefully defeated in Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng