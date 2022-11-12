The election of Governor Oyetola in the last APC governorship primary election was on Friday, November 11, voided by the appeal court in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite reserved his earlier verdict in which he voided the nomination of Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi

The court also held that Mala Buni who submitted Oyetola name to INEC violated the Nigerian constitution by holding dual executive positions as the governor of Yobe and the head of APC caretaker committee

Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday, November 11, reserved judgment on the appeals by Adegboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the last gubernatorial election in Osun, and the ruling party.

This decision was reached by a three-member panel of the court on Friday after hearing pleas and arguments from both parties, The Nation reports.

Oyetola's election in the APC's last election primary guber has been voided

Source: Original

In their prayers, the APC and Oyetola urged the court to set aside the September 30, 2022 ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite.

Justice Nwite had voided the nomination of Oyetola and his deputy governorship candidate, Benedict Alabi as APC’s candidates in the primary election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reserving his earlier verdict, Nwite held that Governor Mai Mala Buni (the then Chairman of the APC’s caretaker committee) who submitted Oyetola and Alabi's names to INEC violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The presiding judge agreed with the submissions of the Peoples Democratic Party's lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), and voided the nomination of Oyetola and Alabi by the APC.

Added to this, the judge ruled that Mala Buni violated the provision of Section 183 of the Constitution when he held dual executive positions as the governor of Yobe and the APC's chairman of the national caretaker committee.

Truth out at last as APC chieftain reveals why Oyetola lost to Adeleke in Osun

A former minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, had spoken on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Osun.

Shittu who is also the director-general of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO) said Osun voted threw their weight behind the PDP'candidate, Ademola Adeleke because they have a grouse with Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

However, the APC chieftain noted that for the 2023 presidential election, those who voted for the PDP in Osun will support elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his view, Shittu said there is no internal wrangling in the APC and that the result of the next general elections will prove this position.

Source: Legit.ng