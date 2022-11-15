Professor Chukwuma Soludo has gotten a response from Peter Obi after the Anambra governor's consistent verbal attacks

Refraining from name-calling like the governor, the Labour Party presidential candidate asked Soludo to focus on governance

Obi stated that as a former governor of Anambra state, he has done his bit and asked the governor to play his own part as an incumbent

Lagos - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Tuesday, November 15 said he did his little as governor of Anambra and urged the incumbent governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to do his best in the state, especially because he is an economist.

Obi made the comment at the 2022 Lagos Business School (LBS) Alumni Conference in Lagos.

Peter Obi has asked Professor Soludo to focus on his job as a Anambra governor. Photo credit: Peter Gregory Obi

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra governor was reacting to Soludo’s recent comments that the investment he (Obi) left in government is worth close to nothing.

Also, Soludo on Monday, November 14 had tackled Obi, saying he can’t win the 2023 presidential election.

Channels Television quoted Obi as saying:

“He (Soludo) remains my brother, we are very close. I remain prayerful for him. For other things which I didn’t succeed, God has given him opportunity to do it and succeed.

“So, if there is anything pending, governance doesn’t finish, people are still in government in America, so you stop where you will stop, other people will continue from there.

“He is the governor of the state; he is my senior brother, he is even more intelligent than me because he is a professor, I am a trader, so he knows more and will be able to do things better than I am doing it.

“I have done my little own as a trader, now the professor is there he will do his own as a professor, the schools I didn’t roof he will roof them, that’s how government goes.”

The former governor said he left the office with the savings of N75billion, adding that his administration saved 50 million dollars each in Access, Diamond and Fidelity banks with an interest rate of 6.5%.

He added:

“The one they said is worthless, we invested 3.5 billion naira in International Breweries…that facility is there employing directly and indirectly over 10,000 Anambarians. The shares was at a time being sold at N50, today the shares is about N5 or so.

“When you spread your investment some will go up some will come down but overall the company is still there, the company is still doing well, it is still part of the global chain and everything. I needed to explain it not because I am defending comments by my brother.”

He said he left the office without owing any contractor, supplier who had executed their job, citing the examples of Innoson Motors and Zinos Computers.

