Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora says the chances of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi winning the 2023 presidential election is very slim

The minister of state of health said his stance is based on political structures required to win elections in Nigeria

Mamora also stated that Obi’s candidacy is similar to independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous to independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Senator Mamora has said Peter Obi stands no chance to win the 2023 presidential election Photo credit: @Fmohnigeria

The former Senate minority leader said on Channels Television:

“What I see, with all due respect is what you can call independent candidacy in Labour, and to the best of my knowledge even in America, no independent candidate has ever won the presidency.

“They can win in the Senate or House of Representatives but not in the presidential, so it will be a miracle of the century.

“I won’t dismiss it (support for Peter Obi) but it doesn’t seem to me that it will be as such as would cause havoc in this system at the end of the day. This is because we do our checks on a regular basis. We look at the spread; we look at the capacity on the ground.

“You see, you cannot underrate the role of structures in politics and particularly in elections because this is the reality. There are many logistics involved in electioneering.”

Mamora brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

The minister said while he is not underrating other candidates in the presidential race, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu is the candidate to beat.

His words:

“The same way all these people are saying they will back Peter Obi is the same way they are saying they will back other candidates, especially those frontline candidates.

“I said with all due respect, no one should underrate anyone. In a contest, you don’t underrate anyone but with all due respect to all these front liners, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso, of course, those are the faces we see when you tune into any channel

“So, you cannot underrate but I am saying that in spite of that and with all due respect to other candidates, he (Tinubu) is still the number one candidate to beat, that’s the point I am making.”

