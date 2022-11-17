Peter Obi is currently in Rivers state, Port Harcourt for the inauguration of the Ikoku flyover, a project executed by Governor Nyesom Wike's administration

During the commissioning of the project, Wike tackles Governor Chukwuma Soludo who had an altercation with Obi earlier

Wike urged Soludo to make good use of the opportunity he has been given to develop the state and stop criticising Obi's past works in Anambra state

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Thursday, November 17, urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to ignore envious critics, especially those from his home state of Anambra.

The Rivers governor said this during the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Channels TV reported.

Wike backs Obi for president and shuns Atiku. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike backs Peter Obi

Obi was a special guest of honour at the inauguration which was attended by massive crowd who chanted the name of the LP flag bearer when he mounted the podium to speak.

“We have worked and you know we have worked. One reason I also brought you (Obi) is that I know you also worked well in Anambra.

“Some people because of the level you are now, they are envying you in your state. They can come out and say all kind of rubbish. Don’t worry, that is how it is; it is your home person that will kill you first, so don’t bother about those things.

“I have always told people when you are given opportunity, use it to showcase what you can do, stop criticising somebody who has left, you have been given the opportunity now show it. I am a professor, professor well, I am a doctor, doctor well, I am a lawyer, lawyer well, I am a mechanic, mechanic well,” the governor said.

Obi and Soludo trade words

In recent days, the governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo; and Obi have been engaged in altercations on the state of Anambra's economy.

He had said the investments Obi left in government are worth close to nothing.

Soludo also said Obi can’t win the 2023 presidential election as there are “two persons/parties seriously contesting for president”.

However, Obi replied that he did his little as governor of Anambra and urged Soludo to do his best in the state as an economics professor.

