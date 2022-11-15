Governor Charles Soludo is being sponsored by some persons in the southeast to speak against Peter Obi

This allegation was made on Tuesday, November 15, by Yunusa Tanko, the chief spokesman of the LP's presidential campaign council

However, Tanko noted that Soludo's attack is working well for the LP and Obi because it is making them even more popular, especially in the southeast

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been accused of being sponsored by some powerful persons to undermine the presidential ambition of Peter Obi and support for him in the southeast.

This allegation was made by the Labour Party (LP), through the chief spokesperson for its presidential campaign, Yunusa Tanko, who advised Soludo to concentrate on governance and avoid comments that may endanger him and the state, The Sun reports.

The Labour Party said Soludo's remark is making it and Obi even more popular

Your attack on Peter Obi makes him popular - LP to Soludo

Tanko stated that Soludo's attack on Obi is making the LP in the southeast even more popular as the masses are the ones reacting to his comments.

Apply caution - LP to Soludo

The spokesman also called on the Anambra governor to apply caution and look to the future, not the present, alleging that he is yet to lay a single structure on ground since he assumed office.

His words:

“We want to believe that Soludo is being sponsored in order to attack our base in the South-east, because, in the first instance, we have no any correlation with Soludo. So, why has he decided to attack our principal?

“It seems to us that it’s a grand plan to try to see that if they can weaken us from our base. But the truth is that they are making us even popular. The people are the ones even responding to the attacks. But we want to advise that it’s very good that Soludo should look at the future and not the present because he is just starting as a governor.

“He has not done anything yet. Not even a block has he put on ground and yet, he is putting the people of Anambra State in dilemma and in danger. He should be conscious enough to know the dangers he is putting himself and the people of Anambra into.”

2023 election: Soludo under fire over alleged Anti-Obi comportment

Anambra Grassroots Movement (AGM) had cautioned the duo of Soludo and Senator Uche Ekwunife over what it described as anti-Obi narratives.

This was made known in a statement jointly signed by the AGM national president, Dr Laz Ojukwu, and its national secretary, Ndubisi Achebe and made available to Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon on Friday, November 11.

As contained in the statement, the AGM said Anambra people, and by extension, Igbo people, are no longer comfortable with "the level some Igbo politicians have taken their hatred and jealousy against their own brother, who they should be promoting his presidential aspiration."

