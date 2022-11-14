Professor Chukwuma Soludo's dismissal of Peter Obi's presidential ambition is still a trending topic in Nigeria

The Anambra state governor wrote a long article highlighting why he thinks Obi won't win the 2023 presidential election

Soludo's verbal attack on Obi seems to not have his backing of his son, Ozonna, who insists that Obi is the best presidential candidate ahead of 2023

Facebook - Ozonna Soludo has declared that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is the best presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The 28-year old UK-based artiste made the comment on Facebook in response to a social media post criticizing his father for opposing Obi's presidential ambition.

Ozonna Soludo said Peter Obi is the best candidate despite his father's stance. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, November 14 openly dismissed Obi's presidential ambition saying he won't win.

Ozonna says he does not want to be dragged into politics, but stated clearly that he prefers Obi to other candidates. Photo credit: Iwuala Nnamdi Paulcy

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Anambra state governor also alleged that poverty grew to astronomical levels in Anambra under Obi's watch.

The comment by Soludo triggered angry reactions from 'Obidients' - supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

While an attempt was made to drag Ozonna into the conversation, he stated that his opinion is different from that of his father.

His words:

“I would appreciate not being dragged into this. I am not an extension of anybody. I have my own opinions and have always said I think Peter is the best candidate. All this has nothing to do with me.”

Peter Obi’s purported investments are worth next to nothing - Soludo

Recall that Soludo recently said the investments made by Obi, when the presidential candidate of the Labour Party was Anambra state's chief executive is worth next to nothing at the moment.

Soludo made the comment in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 10.

When asked his perspective on government investing outside the public sector with reference to Obi as former governor in Anambra, Soludo said the value of those investments are now worth next to nothing.

2023: It’ll be miracle of the century if Peter Obi wins, says Mamora

Meanwhile, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous with independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

Source: Legit.ng