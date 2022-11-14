In Nigeria’s elections, religious leaders play a front-line role. Politicians rever them not just because of their “spiritual powers” but because of the enormous influence they wield over millions of followers.

Also, as think-tank organizations, both local and international, release election forecasts using different parameters, religious clerics, usually pastors, also release “prophecies” on who will win.

Some Nigerian pastors predict Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi to win the 2023 presidential election. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

The 2023 general election is no different. Many pastors in the country have predicted who will win ahead of the polls.

This report highlights some of the top “prophecies.”

1.) 2023 presidency: Tinubu will win, prophecies Pastor Sunday Adelaja

Sunday Adelaja, a Nigerian pastor based in Ukraine, recently declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be elected president in 2023.

In a lengthy piece titled: NIGERIA, BEHOLD YOUR NEXT PRESIDENT” and posted on his verified Facebook page, the founder of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations Kyiv, Ukraine, said the former Lagos Governor would win because of 10 reasons he listed.

2.) Pastor Alamu David releases prophecy on 2023 presidential election

Similarly, Pastor Alamu David of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Abule Egba, Lagos, in June 2022, prophesied Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election.

Pastor David said Tinubu's future emergence as Nigeria's president was revealed to him in a vision back in 2008.

3.) Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran prophecies Tinubu’s victory

Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran also in March declared that Tinubu “will rule Nigeria constitutionally.”

Reverend Oyediran, the general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos, said Tinubu is one of the few people who can restore hope and transform the nation as president.

4.) Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi says God told him Atiku would win in 2023

Unlike Reverend Oyediran and others previously listed, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry, Gbonum Ulepa Ntezi, in Ebonyi state, said the 2023 presidency belongs to no other person than Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The prophet made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng in June.

5.) Pastor Adewale Giwa predicts winner of 2023 presidency

Similarly, Pastor Adewale Giwa prophesied that the presidential candidate of the PDP, former Vice President Atiku, will win the 2023 general election.

Pastor Giwa, the Senior Pastor of the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, Akure, Ondo State, said Tinubu was the only candidate who could give Atiku a bit of hiccup in his aspiration to lead the country.

6.) 2023 presidency: What God told me, Primate Ayodele reveals

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the man of God in charge of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, in his prediction for the 2023 presidential election, said that the contest would be a straight battle between the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and Atiku.

He, however, tipped Atiku to emerge victorious.

The cleric ruled out the candidate of the APC, Tinubu, from the contest because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

7.) Reverend Shalom Kelvin Akinbo says Peter Obi will win

Reverend Shalom Kelvin Akinbo, the Head Pastor of Doers Nation International Church, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, prophesied that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was revealed to him as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The cleric, however, warned that there must be intense prayers to avert confusion in the land.

Who will win 2023 presidency? Pastor Adeboye says God yet to speak to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) opened up on the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The general overseer of the RCCG revealed that God has yet to speak to him about who will emerge victorious at the 2023 presidential polls.

He stated this on Friday, November 4, at the Redemption Camp while ministering to the congregation at the latest edition of the “Holy Ghost Service” program.

