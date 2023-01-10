A renowned Kwara-based prophet, Christopher Olabisi, has prophesied that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the 2023 presidential election.

Olabisi is the minister in charge of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Redemption Mountain, along Ilofa Road, Omu Aran, Kwara state.

Tinubu or Atiku? Prominent Northern Pastor Reveals Who Will Be Nigeria's Next President. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

The cleric called for serious prayers concerning the success of the forthcoming general elections, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Prophet Olabisi said he foresaw some chaotic situation during and after the general elections, which he said could be averted with fervent prayer.

According to him, the development would generate legal tussle for a while “but he (Atiku) would win the suits and rule Nigeria”.

“Atiku is not the messiah but he will surely bridge the gap between the real leader who will come after him.

“He would build a good foundation for his successor that all will know as a visionary President,” he said.

The prophet added that the president coming after Atiku will take Nigeria to an enviable height beyond what past leaders ever achieved for Nigeria.

PDP will reclaim Kwara, says Olabisi

Prophet Olabise said that the 2023 general elections would be a surprise return of the PDP in Kwara state.

“The PDP will take over Kwara Government House," he said.

2023 presidency: Peter Obi will lose totally, Prophet Olabisi predicts

Prophet Olabise further said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, would lose out totally, adding he must be full of prayers to be able to manage the shock.

He concluded by advising Nigerians to pray well for a peaceful election.

