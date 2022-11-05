The general overseer of the RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye said he does not know who wins the presidency in 2023

During a sermon at the Redemption Camp, he said God has not spoken to him yet on whether the election will even hold

He, however, urged Christians to pray for the healing and cleansing of the country from all its trials over the years

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has finally opened up on the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The general overseer of the RCCG revealed that God has yet to speak to him about who will emerge victorious at the 2023 presidential polls.

Pastor Adeboye to his congregants that he is yet to receive a revelation from God on whether the 2023 election will hold as scheduled. Photo: RCCG

He stated this on Friday, November 4, at the Redemption Camp while ministering to the congregation at the latest edition of the “Holy Ghost Service” program.

Pastor Adeboye said:

“I have not been told anything about next year’s election by God.”

Pastor Adeboye speaks on 2023 election date

The highly revered cleric further stated that he had not received any revelation from God if the 2023 election would hold.

He told his congregants not to be alarmed as he lamented about the current state of the nation.

Pastor Adeboye’s submission is coming just a few months into the penultimate month of the 2023 election.

The cleric maintained that he is just a pastor and not a prophet while stating that he does not have a preferred candidate but prays for anyone who comes to him for prayers and God’s blessings.

He said:

“My duty is to pray. I pray for anyone who comes to me for prayers. It is left for God to decide what happens.”

Pastor Adeboye’s sermon was inspired by the program’s theme tagged “Let It Rain” as he took a bible passage from Chronicles 7:13-14.

He urged Christians to remain steadfast and prayerful for the healing of Nigeria from the plagues and agony it has suffered.

He further said that rain is symbolic of hope, restoration, and divine favour, noting that rain is associated with blessings, God’s pleasure, fruitfulness, and divine supply in the spiritual realm.

