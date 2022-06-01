For Pastor Alamu David, a leading cleric of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Lagos, all is settled spiritually for Bola Tinubu to succeed President Buhari in 2023

Pastor David on Wednesday, June 1, said it has been revealed to him that the A[C national leader will emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential poll

However, the pastor called on southwesterners and APC chieftains to throw their weight behind Tinubu for him to succeed

Abule Egba, Lagos - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been spiritually declared the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This was the prophecy of Pastor Alamu David of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Abule Egba, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 1, as gathered by The Nation.

Pastor David said Tinubu's future emergence as Nigeria's president was revealed to him in a vision back in 2008.

The CAC cleric said Tinubu will succeed Buhari in 2023 (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

The cleric, therefore, called on all southwesterners and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rally around Tinubu so that the revelation will come to fruition.

He particularly urged Yorubas to “note that Asiwaju is our son and father, we should look past his shortcomings and see him as the only candidate ready to retrieve our lost rights in 2023.”

In a statement buttressing his prophecy, David said:

“Asiwaju is the messiah of our time and denying him would be synonymous with the awful occurrence of Baba MKO Abiola and Baba Awolowo that we especially the Yoruba tribe regret afterward.

“This shouldn’t be allowed to repeat itself as its effects might be beyond comprehension.

“I strongly believe only ‘A man of pedigree’ Baba Bola Ahmed Tinubu fits into this office. He has always been a politician with good strategies.

“He was the only gubernatorial candidate of the APC, the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) who emerged as a governor in the South West. He had and implemented a master plan for Lagos state which exists till date.

“Similarly, his good strategies served as a ladder to several politicians who have emerged in one political office or the other, whether gubernatorial, ministerial, or senatorial offices.

“The incumbent president and his vice, Senate President and the speaker, all climbed on this ladder to attain their respective offices.

“It’s a payback time to support him and his ambition. I am also appealing to the elders of the Yoruba tribe to intervene, solicit and support him.”

