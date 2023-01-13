The Peoples Democratic Party has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos state

This is as the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, vowed to end the era of the APC in the top southwest state

While hitting at the APC flagbearer's personality, Jandor as he is popularly called, noted that he will shatter the Bola Tinubu's monopoly in the state

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Olajide Adediran, popularly referred to as Jandor, has revealed what he will do in Lagos state.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Jandor vowed to end what he termed as the 24-year monopoly of a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Leadership reported.

Why Jandor dumped APC for PDP

He dumped the APC in December 2021 over what he described as the dominance of Tinubu.

Jandor declares war against APC in the coming polls

Adediran who stated this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, January 12, added that,

“We will come in and do things differently. The problem of Lagos is that we have one head thinking for the state of Lagos for the past 24 years.”

He accused Tinubu, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of instigating the removal of “performing governors” in the state.

