Ahead of 2023, Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran has spoken of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Reverend Oyediran said God told him Tinubu would rule Nigeria constitutionally and there will be peace and great improvement in the nation’s economy

The general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos also recalled some past prophecies he made that eventually came to pass

Lagos - Rev (Dr.) David Oyediran, a popular cleric, has declared that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “will rule Nigeria constitutionally.”

Reverend Oyediran who is the general superintendent of Glorious Vision World Outreach Ministries Lagos said Tinubu is one of the few people that have the capacity to restore hope and transform the nation as president, The Nation reported.

Lagos-based cleric Reverend David Oyediran says God told Him Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will rule Nigeria constitutionally. Photo credit: Progressives for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the Lagos-based pastor, in a statement titled The mind of God for Nigeria, said he received the revelation after serious intercessions for the nation.

He said:

“God said that among the few people that can provide credible leadership and restore hope to the people of Nigeria is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“God said he would rule Nigeria constitutionally and there will be peace and great improvement in the nation’s economy.

“God also told me some personal messages for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu which will guide and help him to accomplish the mandate that God is going to give to him for Nigeria if his party nominates him as their presidential candidate.”

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu recently declared his interest to contest for the 2023 presidency after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyediran speaks on past predictions that came true

Meanwhile, Pastor Oyediran said he accurately predicted the victory of Chief Michael Otedola as Lagos state governor.

According to him, God revealed to him that Chief Otedola would win the election and become the governor of Lagos state.

He added that God told him "Chief MKO Abiola would win the election but the election will be canceled and he will not be allowed to rule."

2023: Bishop Umunna predicts what will happen if Tinubu becomes president

In a similar development, Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, has said Tinubu will not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria has had if he becomes president in 2023.

The cleric made the prediction in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He, however, said the prediction is based on his personal assessment, noting that God has not spoken to him about Tinubu's strongly speculated presidential ambition.

